Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

