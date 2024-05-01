Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $97.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

