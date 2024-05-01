Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SBS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2808 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

