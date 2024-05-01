Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 49,546.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,016 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CommScope worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 854,808 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,103,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 448,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in CommScope by 211.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 811,444 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

