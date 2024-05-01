Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 251,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 609.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 1.2 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.