Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,327 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,992,603.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 347,217 shares of company stock worth $7,430,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $344.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

