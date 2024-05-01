Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.5879 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

