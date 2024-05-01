Financial Survey: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) vs. The Competition

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.97% -396.12% -1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.89 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.65 billion $1.43 million 4.98

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 363 759 1185 56 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -97.63, meaning that their average share price is 9,863% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

