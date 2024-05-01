First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Bancshares by 69.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

