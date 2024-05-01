First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $37.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s current price.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.4 %

FIBK opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.