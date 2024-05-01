First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

