FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.45) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FirstGroup Trading Up 1.7 %

LON FGP opened at GBX 165 ($2.07) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,249.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

In other news, insider David Martin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($228,614.50). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

