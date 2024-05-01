FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.47

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 16435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

