Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 2,340 call options.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FND opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

