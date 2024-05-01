Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

