FOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

