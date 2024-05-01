FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

