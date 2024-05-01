FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

FTAIM stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

