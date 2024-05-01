Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Stephens lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $156,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

