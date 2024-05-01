FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

