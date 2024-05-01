Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gamer Pakistan Trading Up 2.6 %

Gamer Pakistan stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Gamer Pakistan has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

