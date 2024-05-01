Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gamer Pakistan Trading Up 2.6 %
Gamer Pakistan stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Gamer Pakistan has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
