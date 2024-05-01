GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,041 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $38,876,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,844,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

