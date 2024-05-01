GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 393,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,666,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.8 %

IHG opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

