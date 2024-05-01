GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,090 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

