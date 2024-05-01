GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 14.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

