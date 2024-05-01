GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.