GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.1 %

FCFS stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.