GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.