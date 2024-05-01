GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,062,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

