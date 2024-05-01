Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.43 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

