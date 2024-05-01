GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GEHC stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

