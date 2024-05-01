Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.7 days.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $262.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

