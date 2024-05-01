Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.30 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gentex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,169,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 325,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $89,843,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.