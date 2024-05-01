Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Update

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

See Also

