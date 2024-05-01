Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

