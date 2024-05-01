Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,454,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GSST opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

