Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $217,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.4 %

GVA opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Construction has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $57.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

