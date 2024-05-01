Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.21. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

