Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

