Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ASR opened at $344.24 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average is $277.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

