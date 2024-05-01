GSI Technology (GSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GSIT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

