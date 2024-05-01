Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 16.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

