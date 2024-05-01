Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,400 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.47.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.