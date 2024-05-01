Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.46.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

