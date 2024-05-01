Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock worth $1,949,000 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

