Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $584,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

