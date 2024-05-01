Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $625,000 Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $135,766.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

