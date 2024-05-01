Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IAC were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.