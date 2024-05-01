Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,500 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of HELE opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $143.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

