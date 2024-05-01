Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,700 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Doximity were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Doximity by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 99,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.